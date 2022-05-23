The small feline was reportedly stuck down the drain all weekend.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters began their week with a furry rescue out in Cornelius.

A local resident alerted the Cornelius Fire Department to a kitten stuck down a 6-foot drainage swale cleanout. The small animal had reportedly been in the drain since Friday.

Upon their arrival, firefighters say they were able to hear the feline’s cries from about 30 feet away. They approached the drain and removed the grate, then used an attic ladder to reach the “scared and hungry kitty.”

“Student Volunteer Firefighter Wyatt raised up the kitten like it was Simba and handed it off to other firefighters,” CFD said in a Facebook post.

The Cornelius Fire Department rescued a kitten out of a storm drain on Monday, May 23, 2022. (Courtesy: Cornelius Fire Department)

According to officials, the cat has already been taken in by a resident who will look after and care for it.