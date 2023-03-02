PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Spring is just around the corner, which means anglers across the Pacific Northwest will soon be taking to our lakes and rivers. But for some, fishing isn’t just relaxing — it’s competition.

Cleveland High School grad Maxine McCormick has been on the global fly fishing stage for years and is a world champ.

Not only did McCormick win four gold medals, including the overall title in the World Fly Fishing Championships in 2022, but she also won two gold medals in 2018 at 14, making her the youngest world-champion gold medalist in the sport’s history.

McCormick said Fly Fishing World Championships are not about catching actual fish, but rather about hitting targets and shooting for distance.

“They’re anywhere from 20 to 50 feet away,” she said. “There are four targets and you go around and hit each one four times. So, a total of 16 targets.”

World champ Maxine McCormick teaches Travis Teich how to fly fish (KOIN).

In the world championships, McCormick also became the first person ever to hit the bullseye on all 16 targets, casting a perfect score of 80.

“The most important thing is probably the grip,” said McCormick. “Just lay it across your first three fingers and wrap the rest of your hand around.”

On this edition of Travis Tries, AM Extra caught up with the star in the fall as she tried to teach Travis Teich how to fly fish cast like the pros. The full segment can be viewed in the video player above.

Even though the World Fly Fishing Championships may not be in Travis’ future, there’s no doubt if McCormick decides to compete in the next world championships in 2024 she will be a gold-medal contender once again.