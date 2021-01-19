Treat your pup at Southwest Portland’s Pawsh Pet Cafe

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Portland, Ore. (KOIN) — If you and your four-legged friend are tired of sitting inside during this pandemic, why not treat your pet to a fun day out on the town?

A new cafe is offering fun and interesting delights for your pets. Kohr Harlan got a chance to check out the Pawsh Pet Cafe in Southwest Portland.

