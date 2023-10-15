A community event gave the public a first look at the new train

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the first time in 10 years, TriMet is introducing a brand new model of MAX train, which the organization is calling their “most technologically advanced yet.”

Early Sunday afternoon, the Type 6 train was open for the general public to view and explore at the Southeast Park Avenue MAX Station in Milwaukie.

The Type 6 trains contain several new features that TriMet hopes will to “improve the riding experience and the trains’ performance.”

These include:

Operator cabs at both ends of the train car

Room on board for 168 riders

New digital signs inside that will change to show the next MAX stop on the line.

New LED lights indicating available doors for boarding and getting off trains. These lights will show green when a door is available, red when unavailable and flash yellow when the doors are in motion.

Improved temperature controls to keep the trains warm in the winter and cool in the summer.

According to TriMet, the trains are required to travel thousands of miles before they can even start to carry passengers. Since this spring, the trains have undergone extensive testing in the Ruby Junction Rail Operations Facility in Gresham. They then advanced to a “break-in period” on the main MAX system.

With the introduction of the new model, TriMet will start to phase out the first-generation Type 1 trains, of which they say some will have likely traveled 2 million miles by their retirement. However, at least one of the trains will be preserved for the Electric Railway Museum in Brooks, Oregon.

The Type 6 is expected to roll out for regular MAX service at the end of this year.