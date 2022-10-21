PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards ranked the top beaches in the United States, and two Pacific Northwest beaches secured spots on the list.

Travelers’ Choice award-winners are determined by the ratings and reviews posted by Tripadvisor users over a 12-month period, in addition to an editorial process. All of this year’s winners are within the top 10% of listings on the platform.

In order for a listing to be considered as eligible, it had to be listed on the website for at least 12 months, must have received a certain number of reviews and ratings within the 12-month period and must have upheld a minimum bubble rating.

On the list of top 25 beaches in the U.S., Ruby Beach in Olympic National Park, Wash., sits at No. 7. Tripadvisor cited one reviewer who said, “This beach has the quintessential Pacific Northwest look. Smooth pebble beach, cool evergreen smelling air, waves on the ocean, and sea stacks out in the ocean.”

Cannon Beach follows right behind, at No. 8 on the list. One reviewer said that the Oregon beach is, “breathtaking and vast – both long and deep! Haystack Rock at low tide is incredible with all the tide pools and sea creatures. Make sure to bring a sweater, it can be cold and windy!”

Here is the entire list of U.S. beaches that won big in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Summer might be over, but beach days can happen at any time of the year.