PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Sept. 18, 2023 Maria Negrete was hit by a car on Southwest Hall Boulevard. She died in the hospital a few days later. Her killer has never been found.

Negrete was a mother of five, including two underage children who had to be placed with a new guardian after the death of their mother.

The Tigard Police Department is still searching for a suspect and is offering a $2,500 reward for tips that lead to an arrest.

AM Extra was joined by the hosts of the Murder in the Rain podcast to talk about this case.

Watch the full video in the player above.