PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 47-year-old Shane Sprenger was last seen at work in Vida, Oregon, an unincorporated area of Lane County, on November 2, 2021.

That morning, Shane left the construction site he was working at to deal with an issue at home. Leaving his power tools plugged in, they were ready to go upon his return. He never returned to work.

Three days later, his truck was located near the Blue River Reservoir.

If you have any information about Shane’s disappearance, contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150, and reference case number 21-6268. The family has set up a $50,000 reward for information that leads to Shane’s location.

