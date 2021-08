PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters rescued a 12-year-old Golden Retriever named Calvin from an abandoned well Monday in Aloha, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said in a post to Twitter.

Firefighters used a tripod and rope system to lower a rescuer into the well. They then pulled Calvin safely back to the surface.

TVF&R said its members are trained in confined space rescue training and animal rescues are often used as an opportunity for firefighters to hone their skills.