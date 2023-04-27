PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Even though temperatures are rising, the waters of the Pacific Northwest are still cold and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue are urging folks to stay safe — a lesson that one woman had to learn the hard way.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue took to Twitter Wednesday night to share that they had rescued a woman whose paddleboard had been overturned and she took a spill into the cold waters.

The rescue team worked fast and officials said the woman is alright, but she needed to warm up and get checked out.

TVF&R is reminding folks who plan to take to the water this weekend to be safe and always wear a life vest whether you are planning to swim or boat.

This reminder echoes a similar warning from Clackamas County, which emphasized how dangerous the frigid waters can be this time of year.

“Your body just kind of goes into shock, your muscles can cramp up, you can feel like it takes your breath away,” said Lieutenant Patrick Delair with Clackamas Fire District 1.