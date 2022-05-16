PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two recreational boats caught fire on the Columbia River near Vancouver Sunday, the Vancouver Fire Department said.

Crews responded to the incident shortly after 2:30 p.m. They had received reports of multiple boats on fire in the water between Vancouver and Caterpillar Island.

Vancouver Fire Department sent an engine, truck, and a fireboat to the scene. Portland Fire and Rescue also sent a fireboat.

Crews on land arrived first and put out the fire on the first boat, but could not reach the second.

When the two fireboats arrived, they extinguished the flames on the second boat.

Officials say no one was injured and no one was on either boat when they arrived.

Eventually, one of the boats involved sank. The other remained afloat. Both boats were less than 20 feet long.

The fire department reminds the public to carry fire extinguishers in their boats.