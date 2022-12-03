Add ZooLights at the Oregon Zoo or Christmastown in Washington to your holiday calendar

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Look no further than the Pacific Northwest for some of the best and brightest Christmas lights displays this holiday season — because according to the U.S. News & World Report, two of the top ones can be found nearby in Oregon and Washington.

U.S. News & World Report released their list of The 23 Best Christmas Lights Displays in the U.S. just last month.

The list, organized by region, claims that the ZooLights at the Oregon Zoo and the Village of Lights in Washington are among the best in the west.

ZooLights at the Oregon Zoo

The Oregon Zoo in Portland opened its 2022 ZooLights display on Nov. 23, and you can see the magic for yourself up until Jan. 5, 2023.

Each year, more than 1.5 million lights illuminate the zoo so adults and children alike can celebrate the holidays the right way. Guests can walk through the display, but there is also a drive-through option.

Tickets are $65 if you’re visiting by car. For the walk-through, they are free for infants under 1 year old, $19 for children between the ages of 2 and 11, and $24 for adults 12 and up.

Village of Lights: Christmastown in Washington

Christmastown, or Leavenworth, Washington, is a hot spot for anyone who wants to get festive.

The town was not only recognized by U.S. News & World Report but also by one travel discovery platform that deemed it a ‘magical winter wonderland’ in November.

Leavenworth’s Village of Lights is open until Dec. 24 this year. In addition to lights, it features Christmas carolers, a gift-wrapping station, photo-ops with Santa Claus and more.