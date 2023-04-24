Frank Gable on the GoFundMe page set up by Kevin and Patrick Francke on his behalf. (Courtesy GoFundMe) October 28, 2022.

Wrongly convicted murderer Frank Gable is closer to freedom than he has ever been since being arrested for the 1989 killing of Oregon Corrections Director Michael Francke.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Monday, April 24, to accept the Oregon Department of Justice’s appeal of two lower federal court rulings that found Gable was innocent and did not receive a fair trial. He had been sentenced to life in prison without parole, but was released pending the appeal in June 2019.

The case now goes back the U.S. District Court for Oregon, where the Oregon Department of Justice must decide whether to give Gable a new trial or allow him to remain free unconditionally.

A new trial would be difficult because almost all of the previous witnesses against Gable have recanted their testimony and some have died since the original 1991 conviction. In addition, U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge John Acosta found that police and prosecutors committed misconduct during the initial investigation, a charge the Justice Department has not refuted.

Francke’s brothers, Kevin and Patrick, have long believed Gable is innocent. They celebrated the ruling and praised Gable’s federal public defenders, especially lead attorney Nell Brown.

