PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Umpqua Bank has confirmed it is among other businesses and government agencies — including the Oregon DMV — that have been hit by a cyberattack against the MOVEit file transfer software.

In a statement, the bank said, “We can confirm that Umpqua Bank (and formerly Columbia Bank) is one of many government agencies, large corporations and other enterprises globally affected by the MOVEit file transfer vulnerability. Once we learned of the MOVEit vulnerability, we took immediate action to safeguard our systems and further protect customer data. We also initiated a thorough investigation to understand our potential exposure, as well as the exposure of our vendors. Although our investigation internally and with our vendors is ongoing, we have not identified evidence of any unauthorized access to customer data at this time.”

It is not clear when Umpqua Bank knew about the cyberattack.

The MOVEit breach was reported June 1, however, the Oregon Department of Transportation said they didn’t know about the attack until June 12. The cyberattack at the Oregon DMV breached the data of 90% of Oregonian’s drivers licenses and IDs, according to ODOT.

The identities of 3.5 million Oregonians were compromised by the attack, ODOT said.

According to the agency, the DMV is not able to identify whether a specific individual’s data had been breached. However, they say all Oregonians with a driver’s license or Oregon ID should assume their information has been compromised.

ODOT advises those with an Oregon ID or driver’s license to access their credit reports to check for any transactions or accounts you do not recognize.

This is a developing story.