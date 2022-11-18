PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The undefeated Linfield University Wildcats will face the Pomona Pitzer Sagehens in the NCAA Division III playoffs Saturday on Portland’s CW.

“We are very excited to be able to host the first round,” Linfield University Athletic Director Garry Killgore said.

“They are a good team,” Killgore said of the Sagehens. “They have a very good quarterback, he’s a warrior, that’s according to Coach Joe Smith. And of course, my money’s on our guys.”

The athletic director, who has been with Linfield University for 34 years, added “I wouldn’t be here for this long if it wasn’t really about our students. And our students are fantastic, and our football team reflects that, the baseball team, the softball team, the tennis, you name it, we do our very best to rise.”

Killgore also noted the competitiveness of the league.

“Division III is really interesting, obviously it’s a strong marriage between academics and athletics but the kids are here because they want to be here, and because of that it sets them apart somewhat from the Division I,” Killgore said.

“It’s not about the glamour, it’s not about those things. So, they’re used to working very hard towards these things while they’re juggling a lot in the classroom, in a lab or in community service,” Killgore said. “It’s not to say that Division I doesn’t have that, I believe that they do, but I think across the board within our conference, our conference is very strong with high-quality people that have a lot of integrity and definitely aspire to do well in the classroom as well as on the field, or on the track or in the pool.”

The matchup will be on Portland’s CW on 12 p.m. Saturday.