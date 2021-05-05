Unicorn Brewing latest Portland restaurant with ‘street dining’ crash

Damage in front of Unicorn Brewing on May 5, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Significant damage was done to Unicorn Brewing in the Sellwood Neighborhood after a driver accidentally crashed into the restaurant’s “street dining” area.

Owner Zach Vestal said a car plowed into the area, hitting the tables and knocked off part of a roof. After canvasing the damage, Vestal said the costs to replace and repair will be about $25,000.

Wednesday’s early morning crash marked the second time a driver plowed into a seating area along SE Milwaukie Avenue. In October a collision took place outside Poke Box Sushi Bar about a mile away.

Multnomah has allowed for restaurant’s to setup seating areas in the street and/or sidewalk in front of an establishment as a way for the businesses to stay open during COVID-19 restrictions.

Vestal said he was grateful that the incident did not involve any injuries or intentional harm.

“Obviously first and foremost we are thankful no one was hurt or seriously,” he said. “My second thought was darn its a sunny afternoon and we were planning on being really busy today where is everyone going to sit?”

The seating area is part of a PBOT program allowing businesses to convert street parking into outdoor seating. Businesses are required to set up reflectors and other traffic control devices. Restaurants also must have insurance.

Unicorn has set up temporary tables while the other ones are fixed.