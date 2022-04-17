The Portland nonprofit will serve and distribute a total of 900 Easter meals

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Union Gospel Mission will serve 300 meals Easter Sunday to people experiencing homelessness in downtown Portland.

Additionally, the local nonprofit plans to deliver 600 more meals throughout the week with its Search + Rescue mobile outreach, which visits camps throughout the Portland metropolitan area.

On Easter Sunday, the meals will be served at 10 a.m. at the Union Gospel Mission’s location at 15 NW 3rd Ave.

The meals include ham, au gratin potatoes, green beans with bacon and onions, a dinner roll, tropical fruit salad, and dessert to go.

The Union Gospel Mission said the kitchen crew will use about 230 pounds each of ham and scalloped potatoes to make the meals.

Lori Quinney, Union Gospel Mission’s food service director, said she’s thankful for the donors who made the 900 meals possible.

The mission also prepared 250 Easter food baskets for families who are housed but are unable to provide an Easter brunch for their families.

Anyone interested in supporting the Union Gospel Mission can make a donation online.