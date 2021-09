PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Since the beginning of August, five Oregonians have been hospitalized due to their misuse of the potent anti-parasitic drug ivermectin.

According to the Oregon Health and Science University, the Oregon Poison Center managed 25 cases of Oregonians intentionally misusing the drug between August 1 and September 14 -- five of which led to hospitalization. Two of those patients had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.