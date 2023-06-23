PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Adults all over the Portland metro area are discovering a new way to have fun with friends and family with Truddi HQ treasure hunts.

Named after a toy dinosaur Truddi HQ designer Jason Harter found at a thrift store, the treasure hunts encourage Portlanders to explore the Pacific Northwest.

“I really like doing treasure hunts. I grew up watching ‘Indiana Jones’ and ‘The Goonies’ and the thought of finding a treasure map, or going on an adventure, and solving puzzles and finding treasure was always really exciting,” Harter explained.

Harter began crafting treasure hunts for his friends before creating the events for people in the Portland metro area.

“One thing that’s really great is finding different statues, public art, landmarks or unique places around that maybe people haven’t seen before, haven’t explored yet and building a puzzle around that to get you out and about, get you doing some brainy, nerdy fun and seeing new things,” Harter said.

Truddi HQ is currently running a Book Lovers treasure hunt that takes explorers around Northeast Portland with ISBN number clues.