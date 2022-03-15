PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The University of Oregon Board of Trustees approved a plan to buy more property in Portland.

The school is launching a children’s behavioral institute on the former campus of Concordia University in Northeast Portland. The Ballmer Institute for Children’s Behavioral Health will be the first facility of its kind.

The U of O is purchasing the campus for $650 million with the help of Connie and Steve Ballmer’s donation of $425 million.

In a press release, the university said it’s “a bold new approach to addressing the behavioral and mental health care needs of Oregon’s children.”

The board will meet again Tuesday to continue their talks.