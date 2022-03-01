The University of Oregon said the institute is made possible thanks to a $425 million donation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The University of Oregon announced Tuesday it’s launching a children’s behavioral health institute in Northeast Portland on the former Concordia University campus.

The U of O said the institute was made possible by a lead gift of more than $425 million from Connie and Steve Ballmer, co-founders of Ballmer Group Philanthropy. Because of this significant donation, the campus will be called The Ballmer Institute for Children’s Behavioral Health.

In a press release, the university said it’s “a bold new approach to addressing the behavioral and mental health care needs of Oregon’s children.”

U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., issued a statement Tuesday applauding the investment in the campus. He said Steve Ballmer is a former Microsoft CEO and he’s glad to see the Concordia University campus repurposed.

“This is an extraordinary development on so many critical levels. Advances in behavioral health for children is a crying need in our community and everywhere across the country. This innovative proposal to help train the workforce and advance science is crucial for our community,” he wrote in a statement.

Blumenauer said the donation to this research could not have come at a better time. He said he looks forward to providing support for the project in the future.

Portland State University President Stephen Percy also issued a statement about the announcement of the institute. He said PSU welcomes the University of Oregon as a partner to help compliment the work PSU has been doing to meet the behavioral health needs in the region.

The University of Oregon is holding a news conference in Eugene at noon Tuesday to reveal more details about The Ballmer Institute for Children’s Behavioral Health.

Concordia University officials announced its Portland school would close in early 2020, leaving the 24-acre campus mostly vacant. At the time the closure was announced, residents in the area told KOIN 6 News they want the university’s historic buildings and the land preserved. The 24 acres are zoned for campus or medical center use.

Concordia University was the state’s largest private university and had been operating since 1905.