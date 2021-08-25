VA awards $4.6 million to fight homelessness in PDX-Salem area

A homeless person’s tent along a street in the Foster Powell neighborhood of Portland, August 9, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Veterans Affairs Portland Health Care System will award millions of dollars to local communities to combat homelessness among veterans, the government agency announced Wednesday.

The VA said three grants totaling $4.6 million will go to organizations in Longview, Salem and Beavteron starting this September.

In addition, the money is meant to help improve transitional housing and supportive services for those who have served the nation.

According to the VA, the number of veterans experiencing homelessness in the U.S. has dropped by 50% since 2010 because of aid from grants like these.