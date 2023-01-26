PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Vacasa is backtracking on information it issued Wednesday. It now says only about 33 Portland employees will be laid off from the company. That’s a fraction of the number it previously reported.

On Wednesday, the vacation rental property management company said it would reduce its workforce by approximately 1,300 people in roles across the country. That’s about 17% of the company’s total workforce.

It said 240 of those roles were in Portland.

However, on Thursday, the company clarified it is only laying off about 33 people in Portland. The Oregonian/Oregon Live was the first to report on the incorrect number.

The company said the rest of the information it filed in an 8-K to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is correct. That means it will still lay off a total of 1,300 people across the company.

Vacasa did not explain what led to the error in the number of Portland layoffs.

In a company-wide email on Tuesday, CEO Ron Greyber said the decision was made in large part to reduce costs in hopes of becoming a profitable company.

“I am deeply mindful of the impact of this decision and made it with careful consideration,” said Greyber, adding, “Looking forward, while these changes are difficult, they are the right decisions for our business. We have crafted our choices to maintain the strong service levels our owners and guests have come to expect from Vacasa.”

The impacted employees were promised severance packages and continued healthcare benefits.

Although Vacasa has readjusted its focus, investments and resources in recent months, Greyber said the company still has a way to go.

“Vacasa is privileged to have an extraordinary opportunity ahead. I am committed to us reaching our potential by operating Vacasa with greater focus and discipline, building a company able to thrive in any season.”

About 3% of Vacasa’s workforce, or 280 employees, were laid off in October.