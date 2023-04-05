PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two people were injured after a van at Willamette Park’s boat launch entered the water with them inside, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at the boat launch around 11:15 a.m., where they say a van that had been “in the process of launching a boat…somehow entered the water.”

Authorities say two adults wound up in the water. Bystanders helped a man get back to shore, but deputies had to pull the van out of the water using tow straps to get to the woman trapped inside.

According to the sheriff’s office, she had been in the water for over 15 minutes and is now in critical condition at a hospital. The man is also at a hospital but remains in stable condition.

