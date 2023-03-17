PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you want to spend your St. Patrick’s Day weekend outside in the sun, Vancouver has no shortage of activities.

Students of Hough Elementary School and members of the community will be taking the streets in the 31st annual Paddy Hough Parade on Friday. The route starts at Hough elementary on West 19th Street and Daniels Street and goes to Main Street before heading back.

Organizers say this is a way to honor Paddy Hough, an Irish immigrant who settled in Vancouver and spent his life teaching and giving back to kids in the community.

“Every child will be with their classroom walking up and down the streets with banners and singing and playing music,” said Jill Campbell, the director of Hough Foundation. “They’ve been making posters about it, banners about it. It’s one of the most exciting things that they get to do every year.”

Then, if you missed the Shamrock Run or just want to get out in the sun on the Vancouver waterfront, you can participate in the 9th annual Couve Clover Run.

Nearly 500 students will be participating in the run which benefits Vancouver public schools.

Other beneficiaries are Our City Cares, a suicide prevention group in the city, and Share Vancouver. The community is encouraged to bring donations to benefit the homeless community in Vancouver.

Karissa Schoene, the director of Why Racing, says the run kicks off the spring running season.

Runners will line up at the Vancouver waterfront at 9 a.m. Sunday.