Vancouver ‘Fireworks Spectacular’ for 4th of July canceled

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Historic Trust announced it will be cancelling its Annual Vancouver Fireworks Spectacular at Fort Vancouver National Site because of ongoing COVID-19 limitations and concerns.

Officials with the Historic Trust said it would have needed to let its firework vendor know of its plan by the end of January 2021 in order for the summer celebration to occur. And because national health experts don’t expect health conditions for large public gatherings to improve enough any earlier than fall of this year, the decision to cancel was “one of necessity and safety.”

“It is with heavy hearts we cancel the 2021 celebration,” said David Pearson, President and CEO in a release Tuesday. “We know first-hand what this community tradition means to our region.”

The 2020 event–which would have marked the 57th to date–was canceled for the same reason.