Neighbors tell KOIN 6 News they suspected fireworks were going off, but now believe it was ammo

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was injured in a Vancouver house fire after an explosion in his detached garage, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

Although firefighters kept the fire from spreading to the house at 3114 P Street, they say they found one man inside the garage who suffered serious injuries.

Crews arrived at the house after receiving several calls from neighbors that said there was a fire in the area around 2:08 p.m. With a total of 28 fire personnel responding, the garage fire was extinguished and the man was taken to a Portland area burn center for treatment.

Although no cause has been confirmed by authorities, neighbors tell KOIN 6 News they heard explosions they thought were fireworks, but now believe it was ammunition going off.

Crews respond to an explosion in the garage of a Vancouver, Washington home on Friday, June 2, 2023. (KOIN)

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Vancouver Fire Marshal’s office, the Vancouver Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Stay with KOIN 6 as we receive more information.