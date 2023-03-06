Deputies rescue a man and his dog from a ledge near the Kalama River on Sunday, March 5, 2023 (Courtesy: Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies rescued a man and his dog from a ledge with a 100 to 150-foot drop off to the Kalama River Sunday afternoon, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said.

CCSO said 44-year-old Nathan Mueller of Vancouver was searching for his dog along the river near Fallert Road when they both became stranded.

Responding deputies heard Mueller yelling and discovered him in a heavily timbered, deep ravine above the river. Although the steep terrain and slick mud made rescue efforts difficult, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies had to move fast as there was a risk that the two could fall or suffer hypothermia.

While one deputy rappelled himself down with medical supplies in hand, another deputy belayed. After making his way down an overgrown landslide, the first deputy used a makeshift harness on the dog. Additional emergency personnel responded to the scene and helped pull Mueller and his dog to safety.

Neither Mueller nor his dog was reported hurt in the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office commended the efforts of Deputy James Doyle and Deputy Landen Jones, the two deputies who helped with rappelling efforts, saying “you make us proud.”