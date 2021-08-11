Vancouver moms grow booming business with ‘Slumberkins’

Callie Christensen and Kelly Oriard came up with Slumberkins, books that come with stuffed animals which address a child’s emotional well-being.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — What started as an idea between two Vancouver moms has now grown into a booming business.

Callie Christensen and Kelly Oriard came up with Slumberkins, books that come with stuffed animals which address a child’s emotional well-being. Your kids could see them in their classroom — and even on a streaming service soon.

Slumberkins are stuffed animals with feelings — a lot of feelings — and they help kids address all the emotions they deal with on a daily basis.

“Bigfoot is our guy that helps promote self-esteem in little ones, Hammerhead is our resident conflict resolution guy,” Christensen explained.

Christensen and Oriard have been friends since they met at Prairie High School in Clark County. Years later, they were both working in schools and saw a need for emotional wellness in children.

“What we’d been using in the schools were just basic, social stories and we wanted to do something more… say the words a therapist would maybe want you to say to help implant these skills into kids,” Oriard said.

The two women then came up with Slumberkins. The Vancouver-based business has grown to 42 employees and will have 15 characters with 30 different books by the end of next year.

Plus, they’re expanding into classrooms with bigger books for teachers.

“Each of the books includes a lesson and a worksheet built into the back of the book — which, as educators, it’s fun to design things,” Christensen said. “It’s a dream come true to plan for that.”

Slumberkins also has some YouTube videos. However, the business now has a deal with the Jim Henson Company — the same company that created Muppets. They’re about to start filming a Slumberkins series for a streaming service, but they can’t tell us all the details quite yet.

“All the scripts are written, we’re doing the notes process around it, we [will be filming] in LA coming up,” Oriard said. “It’s just a complete dream come true, we pinch ourselves daily.”

