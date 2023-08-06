PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The family of a Vancouver woman who was killed after a car crashed into her home Thursday night, are remembering the caregiver, wife and sister for having “the biggest heart.”

The victim’s sister told KOIN 6 News that Danielle Abrahams, a selfless caregiver by trade, had so much life to look forward to before a driver got behind the wheel and shattered their world.

As the family deals with the loss of their home and the unimaginable loss of Abrahams, her sister says more than anything her family wants justice.

“She had the biggest heart. She’d give you the shirt off her back. I haven’t found one single person who’s had anything bad to say about her,” Abrahams’ sister, Justine Baker, said.

Baker explained that until her sister’s untimely death, Abrahams was an avid fisherman and gardener and a loving wife, sister and friend. She said Abrahams also planned to do the Hood to Coast race next weekend and was trying for a baby with her husband William.

Officials responded to the crash into the home on Unander Avenue around 6:40 p.m. Thursday. The crash killed Abrahams and her dog Radimir and displaced her husband and brother.

Investigators say the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed, hit a median curb, crashed through a fence and then into the house.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover legal fees, funeral costs and support the two displaced in the crash.

Vancouver police said the person behind the wheel is still hospitalized and expected to survive, but with speed and impairment factors in the deadly crash, they say once released, the driver faces DUI and vehicular homicide charges.

“She didn’t pass away instantly and she suffered immensely. So, we don’t want any kind of deal for this woman,” Baker said. “She made a choice to drink and drive and she doesn’t deserve any grace in this.”