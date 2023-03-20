PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN)– Officials are asking for the public’s help finding a mother and her 8-year-old daughter who were reported missing earlier this month.

According to Vancouver police, 27-year-old Meshay Melendez and her daughter Layla Stewart were last seen in the area of Vancouver Mall Drive and Northeast 77th Avenue on the morning of March 12. Melendez’s vehicle was discovered nearby on March 19.

Melendez is described as being 5’9” and having black hair and brown eyes. Stewart is said to be 4′ with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on the pair’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Givens robert.givens@cityofvancouver.us, Detective Nolan chadd.nolan@cityofvancouver.us or call 911.

