PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The city of Vernonia is gearing up for the 66th annual Vernonia Friendship Jamboree and Logging Show in August — connecting Oregonians to the city’s logging roots along the coast range.

The jamboree is set for August 4-6 and kicks off with a parade followed by other family-friendly activities including a kid’s logging show, a horse show, and appearances from local food vendors.

“It’s a wonderful event that not only members in the community but people from all around Oregon come to visit is that weekend,” Hobart said.

Furthering the city’s connection to its logging history, the Crown Zellerbach Trail, a former logging trail that connects Vernonia and Scappoose, was recently designated as a National Recreation Trail and is now part of the National Trails System.

“The CZ Trail is another Rails to Trails Project started a couple of years ago by the county and a lot of many volunteers. That actually begins at the Multnomah Channel in Scappoose and runs approximately 25 miles to Vernonia it connects with the Banks Linear Trail and our Anderson Park here in Vernonia,” Hobart said. “It enhances a lot of tourism and there’s a lot of bikes in the summertime and so, it’s a really nice trail for our area.”

Watch the video above to learn more.