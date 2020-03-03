Victim killed in Wilsonville Coca-Cola accident identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (Pamplin Media) — Hillsboro resident Brian Willison, 47, died after a pallet fell on him at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the Swire Coca-Cola facility on S.W. Kinsman Road in Wilsonville.

The facility closed temporarily following the incident. However, operations resumed by Monday morning.

“We are deeply saddened that a fatality occurred at our Wilsonville facility on Friday. We can confirm next of kin were informed as quickly as possible,” read wire Coca-Cola’s statement. “We are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities to investigate this tragic incident. We have support available to the family and our employees and we send our deepest sympathies to all those affected.”

Wilsonville Police Chief Rob Wurpes said the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries would lead the investigation and the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health division also would be involved.

“It was a tragic event. It’s very difficult for the business, the community, his co-workers and, most importantly the family. My heart certainly goes out to them,” Wurpes said.

Swire Coca Cola said product distribution was impacted by the incident but the effects were short term.