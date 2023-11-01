PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Trick-or-treaters who stopped by one Beaverton house on Halloween night were stumped when they found a box of groceries on the front porch instead of candy.

The home’s security camera captured the grocery delivery earlier in the day, before trick-or-treaters arrived at the front porch, confused by the apparent trick.

“This house has food out their doorway,” one trick-or-treater yelled to their parent waiting at the end of the driveway.

The footage later shows a group of trick or treaters sorting through the box, with one kid explaining, “they put random stuff out,” followed by another kid apparently striking gold after finding tomatoes, saying, “I love tomatoes!”

A less-than-enthused trick-or-treater was heard saying, “I think I just grabbed – yep, I just grabbed deodorant.”

Others appeared to snag a package of mushrooms and green tea before some parents were seen returning the groceries to the porch.

