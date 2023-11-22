PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An inflatable Whopper the size of a single-car garage went bowling through the streets of Newberg earlier this month after breaking free of its ties at a local Burger King.

Security video recorded on Nov. 11 by local resident Alyssa VanZant shows the inflatable burger blow away from the Burger King at 6:55 a.m. The giant Whopper then crosses Portland Road and crashes into a local smoke shop before catching air, taking out an American Flag and tumbling into another business.

Newberg Police Department spokesperson Amy Kepler told KOIN 6 News that dispatchers did not receive any 911 calls about the rogue burger. No injuries or damages were reported to police in relation to the event.

“Surprisingly, we received no calls regarding the runaway inflatable Whopper,” Kepler said. “From what we understand, it happened very quickly and did not affect traffic.”

KOIN 6 News reached out to Burger King’s media relations office for more information but did not receive a response.