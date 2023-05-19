PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tens of thousands of legal and trophy-sized trout are being offloaded into various bodies of water around the state this month in preparation for peak fishing season.

A spokesperson with Lost Lake Resort and Campground told KOIN 6 News that 2,400 rainbow trout and 600 trophy trout were released into Lost Lake on May 18. Another 3,000 trout are expected to be pumped into the lake just before Memorial Day weekend, when the lake’s boat rentals will open for the season.

“We can’t wait to see your smiles and photos and hear your fishing stories,” Lost Lake Campground shared on social media.

A full list of estimated trout stocking dates and locations is available on the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife website. Regional stocking updates can also be found in the ODFW’s latest recreation report. Fishing regulations are available on the Lost Lake Resort and ODFW websites.

Other fishing spots stocked in the Willamette Valley recreation zone this week include: The McKenzie River above Leaburg, Alton Baker Canoe Canal, Foster Reservoir, Huddleston Pond, Waverly Lake, Clear Lake, Quartzville Creek, North Fork Reservoir, Sheridan Pond, Leaburg Lake, Walter Wirth Lake, EE Wilson Pond, Timothy Lake, Commonwealth Lake, St. Louis Pond, Blue River, Junction City Pond, Estacada Lake, Sunnyside Park Pond, Fall Creek, Walling Pond, Small Fry Lake and Henry Hagg Lake.