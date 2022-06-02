PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The intricate, flower-covered floats in the Rose Festival Grand Floral Parade don’t decorate themselves and parade organizers are searching for volunteers to help craft the annual spectacle.

After two years off during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Portland Rose Festival is back and is looking to rebuild its foundation of volunteer support. It’s currently recruiting groups and people to volunteer for float decorating, parade management and to help restart its world class parade programs.

Volunteers are particularly needed during the week leading up to the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade, which takes place on Saturday, June 11. During this week, people come together from all over the country and spend hours picking, poking and painting organic materials such as flowers and seeds that make up the fabric of the award-winning floats.

The Rose Festival invites businesses, groups and individuals to sign up to volunteer now.

“Decorating hours are flexible depending on individual needs and volunteers can sign up for after work time as well,” the Rose Festival stated in a press release.

If volunteers aren’t interested in decorating the floats, they can also help with parade operation and management.

Floats for the Starlight Parade on Saturday, June 4 also need volunteers. The deadline to sign up is Friday, June 3.

For a full list of volunteer times and to sign up, visit RoseFestival.org.