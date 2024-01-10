The N. Cook St. taproom is slated to open in the spring

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Von Ebert Brewing unveiled plans on Wednesday for a new production facility in Portland, taking over the former Ecliptic Brewing facility.

Von Ebert says the expansion to the North Cook Street space will allow them to boost production and distribution from 4,000 barrels per year to as much as 20,000 barrels per year.

In a nod to Ecliptic’s former owner, John Harris, Von Ebert says they look forward to continuing the legacy of Portland craft beer.

“At Von Ebert Brewing, we live full-boar, which is why we’re investing in Portland and expanding our production and distribution so we can sell more of our award-winning beer,” said Sam Pecoraro, brewmaster of Von Ebert Brewing. “John Harris is a beer institution who helped put Oregon on the map. By taking over the N. Cook. Street space, Von Ebert will be able to continue the legacy of brewing Oregon’s world-class craft beer.”

Von Ebert Brewing unveiled plans to take over the former Ecliptic brewing facility on Portland’s North Cook Street – with plans to open the taproom in spring 2024 (Courtesy Von Ebert Brewing.)

“I am very happy to have found Von Ebert Brewing to move into the brewery I created and that the building will continue to make beer,” said John Harris, former owner and brewmaster of Ecliptic Brewing, which is now part of Great Frontier Holdings. “Von Ebert Brewing makes awesome beers and I look forward to working with them to continue to produce small batch Ecliptic beers on the same equipment.”

Von Ebert plans to have the Cook Street taproom reopened to the public in the spring.

The company points out that Oregon breweries have been facing major challenges the last few years from inflated cost of ingredients, and supply chain issues, to employee shortages, and challenges facing the COVID pandemic.

In the last few months, Oregon has lost over 20 local breweries, Von Ebert says.

The brewery hopes to “weather these hard times,” by expanding into more 12-ounce canning and off-premises sales. They also plan to expand its distribution throughout Oregon, and Washington and later into Idaho, and California.

The Portland-based brewery was founded in 2018 by father-and-son duo Tom M. Cook, and Tom S. Cook. The company is named after the family matriarch, “’Grandma Ebert,’” who immigrated from Germany to Ellis Island. The brewery says Von Ebert translates loosely to “House of Ebert,” or in full English, “House of the boar.”