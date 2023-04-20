PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Voodoo Doughnut has released a new tropical flavored doughnut as part of a fundraiser to support LGBTQ+ youth around the world.

The new Paradise doughnut, which is decorated like a pineapple, features a pineapple and coconut filling with vanilla frosting — topped with an umbrella “to remind us all that the weather will change soon,” said Voodoo Doughnut Vice President of Operations Celise Ellis.

A portion of proceeds from Paradise doughnuts sold at any Voodoo Doughnut location during the quarter will go to the It Gets Better Project, an organization that aims to empower LGBTQ+ community members around the world.

Ellis added, “it’s a delicious doughnut and it’s for a good cause.”