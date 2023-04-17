PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The next Oregon election day is less than a month away and anyone who hopes to participate by voting must register to vote by April 25, 2023.

On May 16, 2023, there will be a special election in Oregon where voters can decide on things like local school board members, community colleges, fire districts, water districts, education districts and local ballot measures.

While more voters tend to participate in general elections, which occur during even years in Oregon, election officials across the state say it’s important to be engaged in local issues and participate in smaller elections.

In Multnomah County, voters will decide whom to elect as District 3 commissioner.

They’ll also elect new board members for the Multnomah Education Service District, Portland Community College, Mt. Hood Community College, and most of the public school districts in the county.

In Gresham, voters will decide whether to approve a five-year operating levy to increase funding for police, fire, homeless and crisis response. The measure may cause property taxes to increase more than 3%.

In Clackamas County, voters will decide the mayor of West Linn, school board positions across the county, and fire district directors. They’ll also be asked whether they’d like to renew levies at school districts.

Washington County voters will decide who takes over school board positions at Beaverton School District, Forest Grove School District, Tigard-Tualatin School District and more.

Oregon residents can go online to check if they are registered to vote at their current address. They can also register to vote at oregonvotes.gov/register.

To be eligible to register to vote online, a person must have a valid Oregon driver’s license, permit or ID card. The online registration deadline is 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

Anyone who does not have a valid Oregon driver’s license, permit or ID, or a person with an expired ID, can still register on a paper Oregon voter registration card. These cards can be found at the Multnomah County Duniway-Lovejoy Elections Building, picked up at any post office or public library, or printed from the Multnomah County Elections website.

All paper Oregon voter registration cards must be postmarked in the mail by Tuesday, April 25.

Voters can also register to vote in person at the Duniway-Lovejoy Elections Building until 5 p.m. April 25.

Ballots will be mailed out starting April 26.

In Washington, voters have until 8 days before election day to register online. They can register in person up until election day.