PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Woodland Youth Baseball League is selling Tri-Tip sandwiches this weekend to fundraise for a trip to play in a baseball tournament at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York later in June.

Since Tuesday, the league has been cooking the nearly-700 pounds of Tri-Tip steak donated by Walt’s Meats in preparation for the fundraiser, which starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday at The Corner Store on Lewis River Road in Woodland.

The sandwiches come with chips — which were donated by Frito Lay — and a drink for $12 and will help pay for trip tickets and baseball equipment.

