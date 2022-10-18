PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – When it comes to the best colleges and universities in Oregon, a new report says the private schools take the cake.

The personal-finance website WalletHub released its 2023’s Best College & University Rankings report Monday where it identified the best colleges and universities in each state and compared universities and colleges across the nation.

When it comes to the list of the top colleges and universities in the U.S., Oregon schools barely cracked the top 200.

Portland State University was ranked 195th.

The University of Portland was the top-ranked university in Oregon. It was the highest-rated university in the state for its graduation rate and post-attendance median salary. It also ranked third in the state for student-faculty ratio and gender and racial diversity.

According to WalletHub, these are the top 10 colleges and universities in Oregon.

University of Portland Lewis & Clark College Linfield University Corban University Pacific University Bushnell University Oregon State University University of Oregon George Fox University Oregon Tech

To determine the best colleges and universities in the state and in the country, WalletHub compared 913 colleges and universities across seven key dimensions: 1. Student selectivity, 2. Cost and financing, 3. Faculty resources, 4. Campus safety, 5. Campus experience, 6. Educational outcomes, and 7. Career outcomes.

Each dimension was evaluated using 30 relevant metrics such as admission rate, student loan debt, average class size, on-campus crime, and availability of study abroad programs. Each of these dimensions was assigned a corresponding weight and each university of college was scored for how it performed for each dimension.

WalletHub then determined each school’s weighted average to calculate its overall score.

After the scores were decided, WalletHub determined these are the top 10 best colleges and universities in the U.S.