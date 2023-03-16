PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Walmart shoppers in both Oregon and Washington can bid shopping bags farewell. The store is doing away with both paper and plastic bags in all stores in both states starting April 18.

In a press release, Walmart said it’s decided to remove the carryout bags from all stores in an effort to reduce waste at its stores and to help keep communities in the states clean.

“Walmart is committed to making the sustainable choice convenient and accessible every day,” Jane Ewing, senior vice president of Walmart Sustainability said.

Although paper or plastic won’t be an option at checkout, Walmart will still continue to see reusable bags and containers throughout stores and at checkout areas for purchase.

The company plans to add signing, social media posts and messaging on the Walmart app to remind customers of the upcoming changes.

Walmart will also provide recycling containers in the stores’ vestibule areas where customers can return plastic and reusable bags to recycle.

Oregon lawmakers banned single-use plastic bags in January 2020 and in Washington, lawmakers banned them in October 2021.

Oregon and Washington aren’t the first states where Walmart has eliminated bags in its stores. In January 2023, the company announced it would be removing them from stores in Vermont, Maine, New Jersey, New York, Colorado and Connecticut. It also eliminated paper and plastic bags in Canada and Mexico.

By going bagless in those first six states, Walmart said it avoids the use of more than 1.2 billion plastic and paper bags every year.

Walmart’s delivery programs will continue to use paper bags and stores will continue to provide single-use bags in areas that prevent food contamination or where the law requires stores to do so.