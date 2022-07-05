PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Wasco County man will spend more than 12 years in prison after a judge sentenced him Tuesday for kidnapping, burglary and failure to perform the duties of a driver.

A jury found Dakota Glenn guilty of those three crimes on June 30.

According to Wasco County District Attorney Matthew Ellis, Glen and another person confronted a man at gunpoint on Feb. 9.

They ransacked the victim’s home and stole some of his possessions. Then, while still threatening the victim with a gun, they forced the victim to accompany them across town. Ellis said Glenn repeatedly threatened the victim and a visitor the victim had inside his home.

After the incident, Glenn traveled to California to elude investigators, the district attorney said. He was arrested in California on a warrant.

At the time, Glenn was on supervised probation for a previous felony charge of failure to perform the duties of a driver. This charge stemmed from a May 2021 incident where he injured another person in a crash and fled the scene.

In his sentencing Tuesday, Judge Janet Stauffer announced Glenn would serve 70 months each for the robbery and kidnapping charges and 13 months for the previous failure to perform the duties of a driver charge.

Of the 153 total months, 140 must be served day for day, with no possibility of “good time,” the district attorney said.

Glen will also be required to complete three years of post-prison supervision after his release.

Stauffer said Glenn had committed a terrifying crime, has repeatedly shown he has no respect for the law and is a danger to the community.

According to Ellis, Glenn had previously been offered rehabilitative services.