PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Washington County deputy who was critically injured after being shot while serving a court-ordered eviction notice in Tualatin was released from the hospital Tuesday morning.

Civil Deputy Charles Dozé — a 10-year veteran of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office –sustained several life-threatening gunshot wounds to his face, arms and chest — leading him to lose his left eye, multiple teeth and break bones in each arm, authorities said.

Washington County Civil Deputy Charles Dozé was hospitalized with critical injuries after being shot in the face, arms and chest while serving a court-ordered eviction notice in Tualatin, authorities said (Washington County Sheriff’s Office).

During his release from Legacy Emanuel, Dozé’s wife Tay Errecalde-Dozé said, “I just didn’t have a fear that he wasn’t going to be with us. I just knew that God had a purpose and a plan beyond this tragedy, and I think one of the biggest things I had no animosity against that person, I got to let him go in my heart and just focus on my husband.”

“We have so much to be happy for, so much to be grateful for. He’s walking, he’s talking,” Errecalde-Dozé added.

Sheriff Pat Garrett said, “Chuck’s release from the hospital makes today a day of hope and strengthens us as a family and community. We are all very grateful for the love, support, and prayers that continue for Chuck and his family.”

On July 26, 2023, Washington County deputies went to the Timbers at Tualatin apartment complex to serve the eviction notice to 34-year-old Kristafer Graves just before 10:30 a.m. Graves allegedly opened fire on the deputies before they could even reach him, striking Dozé in the process, according to Beaverton Police Department.

Authorities fired back as Graves retreated into his apartment, according to officials. While he barricaded himself in his unit, the Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team responded and secured the area.

Once the TNT was able to access Graves’ apartment, they discovered him dead in the bathroom, officials say. It is unclear whether the authorities’ gunfire struck Graves or if he shot himself.

Authorities identified the other deputies who were involved in the shooting as Civil Deputy Samantha Burkhead — a 9-year veteran with the sheriff’s office — Deputy Chris Schroeder – a 15-year WCSO veteran and Deputy Cory Hoffman – who has been with the sheriff’s office for 27 years.

Patrick Altiere, the president of Washington County’s Police Officers Association, previously told KOIN 6 News that the shooting was “a horrible thing to happen to one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met.”

The Washington County Police Officer Association has set up a GoFundMe donation account for Deputy Dozé.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office said it was “overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from across the state, but especially from our own community. No words can express our gratitude for the acts of kindness, warm wishes, and support we have received for Deputy Dozé and the rest of our WCSO family.”