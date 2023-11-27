PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced a critical need to fill around 75 positions after the agency reduced jail capacity and updated some booking conditions to adapt to staffing troubles.

The sheriff’s office claims it is facing a “critical challenge” maintaining full jail capacity, noting the recent staffing shortage reduced the number of beds available in Washington County Jail.

WCSO says in recent years, the number of job applications has not kept pace with retirements and departures. Currently, the jail has 41 open deputy positions, reducing jail capacity by 34%, or from 57 beds to 388 beds, officials said.

The office claims they are still facing issues despite housing 40 people in custody at Washington County’s Community Corrections Center and a neighboring jail. The agency furthers that this staffing shortage is decreasing community safety because of the reduction in jail beds.

To adapt to jail capacity limits, some people involved in certain non-violent misdemeanor crimes will receive a citation to appear in court — with some exceptions — instead of being arrested and booked in jail, WCSO said.

In addition to its open jail deputy positions, the sheriff’s office has 24 patrol deputy openings for entry or lateral patrol deputies, six jail service technician openings, and four criminal records specialist openings.