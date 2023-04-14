James Jungkeun Park, 85, was killed in a hit and run in Aloha, April 13, 2023 (WCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington County deputies witnessed a deadly hit and run in Aloha, and they think the suspect, or the suspect’s car, may have been involved in another crash, according to authorities.

On Thursday, deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they were responding to a call when they heard a “thud” on the nearby road.

After arriving at the scene, deputies said they found an elderly man lying in a ditch and a car fleeing the scene.

The man police identified as 85-year-old James Jungkeun Park was declared dead at the scene.

Deputies shared they later learned that Park had been visiting a family member and was walking home when the hit-and-run happened.

Using security camera footage and witness information, deputies located the suspect at his apartment only a few blocks away, authorities said.

Police arrested Anthony Castro Tenorio, 55, who faces charges of second-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants and felony hit-and-run.

On Tenorio’s car, police said they found evidence that a different crash, potentially involving someone with long blonde hair had happened.

The evidence hasn’t been connected to any other open cases yet, but police said they are seeking tips related to Tenorio or the car, a charcoal gray 2005 Ford Explorer with the Oregon license plate “519 CRU.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700.