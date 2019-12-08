1 driver injured, 1 arrested in Beaverton crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One driver was arrested after attempting to flee the scene of a two-car crash in Beaverton Saturday night, said police.
Authorities closed Cornell Road in both directions at SW 158th Ave while they conducted their investigation. The second driver was taken to a nearby hospital with what Beaverton Police described as “serious, but non life-threatening injuries.”
The arrested driver was identified as 23-year-old Ralph Stevenson. He now faces charges of assault, hit and run, criminal mischief, reckless driving, interference with a peace officer and DUII.
KOIN 6 News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.