1 driver injured, 1 arrested in Beaverton crash

Crash scene at Cornell Rd. and 158th Ave. in Beaverton Saturday night, December 7, 2019 (Beaverton Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One driver was arrested after attempting to flee the scene of a two-car crash in Beaverton Saturday night, said police.

Authorities closed Cornell Road in both directions at SW 158th Ave while they conducted their investigation. The second driver was taken to a nearby hospital with what Beaverton Police described as “serious, but non life-threatening injuries.”

The arrested driver was identified as 23-year-old Ralph Stevenson. He now faces charges of assault, hit and run, criminal mischief, reckless driving, interference with a peace officer and DUII.

Ralph Stevenson mugshot. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

