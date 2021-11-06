1 hospitalized after Tigard apartment fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue extinguished an apartment fire Saturday morning in the 16000 block of SW 108th Ave in Tigard, fire officials said.

According to TVF&R, neighbors reported the fire, which was contained to a stove top after a piece of paper on the stove was on fire.

Firefighters rescued a person and a dog inside the apartment, crews said.

Officials said the person may have had a medical emergency during the fire and was taken to a hospital. The condition of the person is unknown.