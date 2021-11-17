1 hospitalized, power lines down after Ladd Hill crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – One person is hospitalized after a car accident Wednesday evening at Southwest Ladd Hill Road and Southwest Brookman Road in Sherwood.

According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, the person was removed from the car after becoming trapped. Crews said they were transported to a hospital and have not reported their condition.

Portland General Electric also assisted with downed power lines from the crash, officials said.

TVF&R said crews are working to clear the scene.

Officials have not reported what caused the crash.

This is a developing story.