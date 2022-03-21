PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Red Cross is housing 10 people and a bunny after an apartment building caught fire in Beaverton on Sunday night, officials said.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said they responded to the two-alarm fire off Menlo Drive and Allen Boulevard.

When crews arrived, the first and second stories of the fourplex were ablaze, and TVF&R said flames were spreading to the shared attic. Firefighters searched the building but did not find anyone inside.

Fire officials said crews came across the caged bunny while putting out hotspots. The bunny and its owner were quickly reunited, according to TVF&R.

TVF&R said the complexes damaged during the fire are “uninhabitable” due to the extensive fire, smoke and water damage.

Fire crews are working to determine the cause of the fire.